The Indicast Show was started back in October 2005. Seriously, not kidding. It was India’s first multi person podcast.

We started the podcast with an intention was to talk about anything and everything that might be of interest to a listener of Indian origin. So the topics range from Sonia to Sania. The podcast is a mix of english and hindi in an informal setting – very much like a conversation you would hear in a typical Indian college canteen.

Listen Online

Listen in a Podcast App